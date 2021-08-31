Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready [Image 6 of 8]

    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Zachary Johnson, 19th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural craftsman, inspects two shaped pieces of sheet metal at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 31, 2021. Airmen from the sheet metal shop use various tools and equipment to shape different forms of metal and tubing to meet the needs of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6821525
    VIRIN: 210831-F-EW167-1050
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Knights
    19th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT