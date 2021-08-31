Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready [Image 5 of 8]

    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A technical order manual is visible to 19th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialists as they conduct repairs at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 31, 2021. Technical orders provide maintainers with step-by-step instructions as they carry out their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6821524
    VIRIN: 210831-F-EW167-1040
    Resolution: 5358x3565
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready
    19th MXS sheet metal repairs keep C-130J mission ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Knights
    19th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT