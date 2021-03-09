210903-N-LK647-0024 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 3, 2021) Sailors assigned to Deck Department aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) secure the accomodation ladder for a tour group from the U.S. embassy in Gabon, Sept. 3, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 04:30
|Photo ID:
|6820744
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-LK647-0024
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
