210903-N-LK647-0082 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 3, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Shaun Dunston, center, leads a demonstration of the Role 2 Light Maneuver medical team's capabilities during a tour for staff from the U.S. embassy in Gabon aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 3, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 04:30 Photo ID: 6820740 VIRIN: 210903-N-LK647-0082 Resolution: 4928x2772 Size: 2.16 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210903-N-LK647-0082 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.