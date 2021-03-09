210903-N-LK647-0105 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 3, 2021) A Marine assigned to the U.S. embassy in Gabon takes a photo during a tour for embassy staff and their families aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 3, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

