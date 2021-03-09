Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210903-N-LK647-0007 [Image 1 of 8]

    210903-N-LK647-0007

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210903-N-LK647-0007 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 3, 2021) Fireman Apprentice Alex B. Cross, right, and Seaman Apprentice Ethan J. Dowden handle line aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 3, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 04:30
    VIRIN: 210903-N-LK647-0007
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hershel "Woody" Williams

