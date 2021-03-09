210903-N-LK647-0068 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 3, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Shane O. Barton conducts a demonstration of shipboard firefighting equipment during a tour for staff from the U.S. embassy in Gabon aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 3, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021