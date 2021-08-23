Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences [Image 7 of 7]

    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    “Our priority is to avert suffering and save lives. Some of the people we’re helping evacuate Afghanistan and get to America and beyond are getting a chance for a new life. In the throngs of people flowing, there are future doctors, leaders and entrepreneurs that will make the world a better place. As a new father, seeing the children getting that chance is an insurmountable feeling,” said Lt. Col. Thomas E. Elders, U.S. Marine Corps J3/5 Defense Security Cooperation Management Office-Afghanistan deputy. Elders’ home station is Camp Pendleton, California with the l Marine Expeditionary Force. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 09:17
    Photo ID: 6812457
    VIRIN: 210823-F-XN600-1758
    Resolution: 5743x3824
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences
    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences
    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences
    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences
    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences
    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences
    Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    evacuation
    afghanistan
    afghanistan withdrawal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT