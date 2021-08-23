Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

“Our priority is to avert suffering and save lives. Some of the people we’re helping evacuate Afghanistan and get to America and beyond are getting a chance for a new life. In the throngs of people flowing, there are future doctors, leaders and entrepreneurs that will make the world a better place. As a new father, seeing the children getting that chance is an insurmountable feeling,” said Lt. Col. Thomas E. Elders, U.S. Marine Corps J3/5 Defense Security Cooperation Management Office-Afghanistan deputy. Elders’ home station is Camp Pendleton, California with the l Marine Expeditionary Force. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

