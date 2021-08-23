Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

"Hands down the most fulfilling experience I've had in my entire life is helping these people out of Afghanistan. We all miss our families back home, but helping the evacuees is a part of something bigger than ourselves. Seeing small children in need of food and water and people who want to flee their country so bad that they are willing to risk their lives...it's truly humbling," said Senior Airmen Brett Rosa, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron response force leader. Rosa's home station is Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada with the 99th Security Forces Squadron. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

