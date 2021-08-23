Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

"When I see refugees and children coming here after they have left everything they know, I am in awe of the confidence they have to put their lives in our hands and trust that they will be safe and taken care of, and we are doing just that. This is what I signed up to do. This is what the Air Force trained me to do. I am happy that I can help and use my skills in a situation like this," said Staff Sgt. Abigail Swanson, 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron medical technician. Swanson is a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard with the 119th Medical Group. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

