Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

"It's been a lot of hard work helping these people, but it's been rewarding all at the same time and makes me grateful for the life I have back home. Being able to put fuel on the planes that are transporting these people from a bad situation is nothing I expected when I came here for this deployment. We are making history here and all of us are working so hard to give these people better lives. It's an amazing feeling to be apart of something so much bigger than myself," said Airman 1st Class Jasmine Shoemaker, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator. Shoemaker's home station is Travis Air Force Base, California with the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

