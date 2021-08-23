Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

"I always saw humanitarian crises happening on the news from all over the world and never thought I would find myself a part of one of them. Helping reunite separated family members has changed my perspective on life. Connecting on an individual level and empathizing with people who are so grateful for any help is something I will never forget. Everyone around the base has converged to make sure we can provide our best comforts to get everyone to safety, and I am proud to be amongst these amazing Airmen in the greatest Air Force the world has ever seen," said Staff Sgt. Alec Lamposona, 763rd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron computer systems administrator. Lamposona's home station is Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska with the 55th Communications Squadron. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

