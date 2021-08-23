Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences

"Helping these people is one of the most important missions the Army can have. Seeing the families in desperate need makes me think of my own daughters and it gives me hope that these people are going to get a new start in a free society where they can be themselves. The willingness of the other evacuees to help each other and help us shows that the truest light can exist in the darkest of times.

I saw evacuees allow four other evacuees who were going through chemotherapy take their spot. These people look up to us and are inspired by us, but I don’t know if they realize how inspiring they are themselves," said SSG Martin Jonathan, United States Army mortar section leader. Jonathan is based out of Fort Polk, Louisiana with the 3/10 2-4 infantry Charlie Company. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

