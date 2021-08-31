Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Diego Gonzalez (right), a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, competes in pugil sticks after completing the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Recruits were armed with a padded stick to simulate a rifle with a fixed bayonet. Diego was recruited out of Farmersville, Calif. with Recruiting Station Sacramento, in Sacramento, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

