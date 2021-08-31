Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to buddy rush during the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. The BAC familiarized the recruits with the M16A4 service rifle and bayonet techniques. A flak jacket and kevlar helmet were worn to simulate combat conditions (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 Photo ID: 6812108 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin