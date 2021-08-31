Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company [Image 4 of 6]

    Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to buddy rush during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Buddy rushing is a fire and movement drill that allows Marines to gain space and close in on an objective. Some recruits rush forward while others simulate firing at a target. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Golf Company
    MCRD San Diego
    2nd Recruit Training Battalion

