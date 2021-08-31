Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to buddy rush during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Buddy rushing is a fire and movement drill that allows Marines to gain space and close in on an objective. Some recruits rush forward while others simulate firing at a target. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

