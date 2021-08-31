Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Nicholas R. Scott, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, low crawls during the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Sounds of gunfire are played over speakers to put recruits in a combat mindset. Scott was recruited out of Marseilles, Ill. with Recruiting Station St. Louis, in St. Louis. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

