Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Bryzon D. Hurd (top), a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, competes in pugil sticks after completing the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Recruits applied newly learned bayonet techniques without fear of contact. Hurd was recruited out of Arlington, Texas. with Recruiting Station Fort Worth, in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

