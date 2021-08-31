U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Bryzon D. Hurd (top), a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, competes in pugil sticks after completing the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Recruits applied newly learned bayonet techniques without fear of contact. Hurd was recruited out of Arlington, Texas. with Recruiting Station Fort Worth, in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6812113
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-DA549-1121
|Location:
|SAN FIEGO, CA, US
This work, Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS
