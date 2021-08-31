Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company [Image 5 of 6]

    Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Luis D. Lara, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, crosses a bridge during the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. Lara was recruited out of Beloit, Wis. with Recruiting Station Milwaukee, in Milwaukee. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6812117
    VIRIN: 210831-M-DA549-1066
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Golf Company
    MCRD San Diego
    2nd Recruit Training Battalion

