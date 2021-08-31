U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Luis D. Lara, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, crosses a bridge during the bayonet assault course (BAC) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. Lara was recruited out of Beloit, Wis. with Recruiting Station Milwaukee, in Milwaukee. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6812117
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-DA549-1066
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayonet Assault Course Golf Company [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
