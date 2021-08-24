USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

210824-N-ME396-1344 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) Electronics Technician 1st Class Corey Ewen gives the first hug to his children after returning from deployment aboard the nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751). “I think it’s such an honor to be selected for the first hug,” said Jillian Ewen. “He’s normally last off. My kids are super excited for him; he’s just excited to be home.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

