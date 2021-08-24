USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

210824-N-ME396-1463 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) A Sailor holds his newborn daughter for the first time after returning from a seven-month deployment aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751). Wives, girlfriends, mothers, fathers, children and grandparents flooded onto the pier to greet their loved ones once San Juan was securely moored and its Sailors were allowed to disembark. Five crew members greeted their newborn children for the first time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

