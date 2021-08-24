Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021 [Image 9 of 10]

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210824-N-ME396-1463 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) A Sailor holds his newborn daughter for the first time after returning from a seven-month deployment aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751). Wives, girlfriends, mothers, fathers, children and grandparents flooded onto the pier to greet their loved ones once San Juan was securely moored and its Sailors were allowed to disembark. Five crew members greeted their newborn children for the first time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:17
    Photo ID: 6811548
    VIRIN: 210824-N-ME396-1463
    Resolution: 2755x1968
    Size: 924.04 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    homecoming
    uss san juan
    deployment
    subase new london

