Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021 [Image 3 of 10]

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210824-N-ME396-1158 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Jesse Ciervo watches as USS San Juan (SSN 751) returns to homeport following a seven-month deployment. San Juan steamed nearly 80,000 miles during its deployment. San Juan was commissioned Aug. 6, 1988 and is the second U.S. warship named after the capital city of Puerto Rico. It is 362 feet long with a beam of 33 feet and a crew of approximately 139. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:17
    Photo ID: 6811536
    VIRIN: 210824-N-ME396-1158
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 829.02 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021
    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    uss san juan
    deployment
    subase new london

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT