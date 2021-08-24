USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

210824-N-ME396-1158 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Jesse Ciervo watches as USS San Juan (SSN 751) returns to homeport following a seven-month deployment. San Juan steamed nearly 80,000 miles during its deployment. San Juan was commissioned Aug. 6, 1988 and is the second U.S. warship named after the capital city of Puerto Rico. It is 362 feet long with a beam of 33 feet and a crew of approximately 139. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

