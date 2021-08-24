USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

210824-N-ME396-1297 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Christian Watson gives the first kiss to Haley Goad after USS San Juan (SSN 751) returns to Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London following a seven-month deployment. “I am absolutely honored to be able to be a part of this Navy tradition,” said Goad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

