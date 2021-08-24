USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

210824-N-ME396-1215 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) Line handlers pull in the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) as it returns home from deployment. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

