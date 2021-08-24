Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021 [Image 2 of 10]

    USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210824-N-ME396-1115 GROTON, Conn. (August 26, 2021) Sailors stand topside aboard USS San Juan (SSN 751) as it returns to homeport following a seven-month deployment. “It’s always a great joy to welcome one of our submarines home and see these hardworking, deserving submariners reunited with their families and loved ones after many months away,” said Capt. Matthew Boland, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 12, of which San Juan is a part. “They stepped up and answered the nation’s call and should feel tremendous pride in all that they accomplished. It should not be forgotten that these families on shore have spent the past several months sacrificing and serving their country as well, and all of us on San Juan and in Squadron 12 thank them from the bottoms of our hearts.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    This work, USS San Juan Homecoming, August 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    homecoming
    uss san juan
    deployment
    subase new london

