A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron observes a rock saw crater cutting during a rapid runway repair exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. This Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training was the first time in history that RADR was performed on United Kingdom soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6809530 VIRIN: 210824-F-AF202-0549 Resolution: 2808x1755 Size: 529.94 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.