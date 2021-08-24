A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron observes a rock saw crater cutting during a rapid runway repair exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. This Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training was the first time in history that RADR was performed on United Kingdom soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6809530
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-AF202-0549
|Resolution:
|2808x1755
|Size:
|529.94 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
