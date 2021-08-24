48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, clear an excavation site during a rapid runway repair exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. The exercise enabled Liberty Wing Airmen to gain certification in using specialized equipment responsible for conducting emergency runway repair when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

