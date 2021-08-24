Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills [Image 1 of 13]

    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, clear an excavation site during a rapid runway repair exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. The exercise enabled Liberty Wing Airmen to gain certification in using specialized equipment to conduct emergency runway repair when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:46
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing

