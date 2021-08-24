Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills [Image 5 of 13]

    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron use a rock saw to conduct a rapid runway repair exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. The saw utilized in the repair process plays a crucial role in cutting damaged areas of the flightline in order to excavate and backfill the pavement to an operable surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6809523
    VIRIN: 210824-F-AF202-0274
    Resolution: 3120x1755
    Size: 800.01 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills
    48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT