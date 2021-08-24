48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a rock saw to conduct a rapid runway repair during an exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. The saw utilized in the repair process plays a crucial role in cutting out damaged areas of the flightline in order to excavate and backfill the pavement to an operable surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

