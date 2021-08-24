48th CES Airmen sharpen their RADR skills

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron observe a rapid runway repair during an exercise and evaluation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 25, 2021. This Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training was the first time in history that RADR was performed on United Kingdom soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

