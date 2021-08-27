Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Volunteers at a sorting center on Ramstein Air Base supporting Operation Allies Refuge pose for a photo in front of some of the donated items for Afghan evacuees being housed at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern. Katie Weschler organized Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim’s volunteer efforts and raised more than $6,500 to buy needed clothing and other items for Afghan evacuees being housed there.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 01:34
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
