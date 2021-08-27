Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives

Volunteers at a sorting center on Ramstein Air Base supporting Operation Allies Refuge pose for a photo in front of some of the donated items for Afghan evacuees being housed at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern. Katie Weschler organized Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim’s volunteer efforts and raised more than $6,500 to buy needed clothing and other items for Afghan evacuees being housed there.

