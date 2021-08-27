Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives

Soldiers, Army civilians and spouses from Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, volunteer at a sorting center on Ramstein Air Base in support of Operation Allies Refuge. Katie Weschler organized the battalion’s volunteer efforts and raised more than $6,500 to buy needed clothing and other items for Afghan evacuees at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern.

