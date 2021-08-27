Soldiers, Army civilians and spouses from Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, volunteer at a sorting center on Ramstein Air Base in support of Operation Allies Refuge. Katie Weschler organized the battalion’s volunteer efforts and raised more than $6,500 to buy needed clothing and other items for Afghan evacuees at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6809481
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-SM279-510
|Resolution:
|3938x2483
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives
LEAVE A COMMENT