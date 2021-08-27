Katie Weschler and Maj. Leonard Weschler met when he was a company commander at the Defense Language Institute at Presidio of Monterey. They arrived to Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, in July of this year. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6809479
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-SM279-305
|Resolution:
|3023x3833
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives
LEAVE A COMMENT