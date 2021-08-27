Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 2 of 5]

    Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Allan Laggui, Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim’s Support Operations officer, and Jenny Chavez, AFSBn Mannheim’s computer network systems specialist, sort through a box of boots at a sorting center on Ramstein Air Base, supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 01:34
    This work, Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

