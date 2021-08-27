Army Maj. Allan Laggui, Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim’s Support Operations officer, and Jenny Chavez, AFSBn Mannheim’s computer network systems specialist, sort through a box of boots at a sorting center on Ramstein Air Base, supporting Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6809480
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-SM279-407
|Resolution:
|2912x3804
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives
LEAVE A COMMENT