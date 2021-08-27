Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 01:34 Photo ID: 6809480 VIRIN: 210827-A-SM279-407 Resolution: 2912x3804 Size: 1.41 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.