Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives

Katie Weschler and Maj. Leonard Weschler, the executive officer for Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, pose for a photo in front of some of the items they purchased for Afghan evacuees being housed at Ramstein Air Base and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern. They raised over $6,500 to purchase needed clothing, blankets, boots and other items for the evacuees. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

