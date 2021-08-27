Katie Weschler and Maj. Leonard Weschler, the executive officer for Army Field Support Battalion Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, pose for a photo in front of some of the items they purchased for Afghan evacuees being housed at Ramstein Air Base and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern. They raised over $6,500 to purchase needed clothing, blankets, boots and other items for the evacuees. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6809483
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-SM279-657
|Resolution:
|3381x2029
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army spouse arrives in Europe, immediately makes lasting impact on people’s lives
LEAVE A COMMENT