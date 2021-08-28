Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard helicopters pre-stage for Ida in Mobile [Image 12 of 13]

    U.S. Coast Guard helicopters pre-stage for Ida in Mobile

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Dan Schrader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter stands by at Aviation Training Center Mobile on Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. It's vital to protect crews and assets from the worst of the storm so they can surge after to help local communities. The helicopter is one of more than a dozen aircraft pre-staged in Mobile. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Dan Schrader)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6809009
    VIRIN: 210828-G-OF452-556
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard helicopters pre-stage for Ida in Mobile [Image 13 of 13], by LCDR Dan Schrader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Ida
    Storm21

