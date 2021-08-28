Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfport prepares for Ida [Image 1 of 13]

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfport prepares for Ida

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Crews stand by at U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfport in Mississippi on Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of significant regional weather. U.S. Coast Guard crews and assets are taking steps to prepare for Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
