U.S. Coast Guard helicopters pre-stage for Ida in Houston

MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are hangared at Air Station Houston on Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. It's vital to protect crews and assets from the worst of the storm so they can surge after to help local communities. The helicopters are part of around 10 aircraft pre-staged in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sean Kshimetski)

Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US