U.S. Coast Guard helicopters pre-stage for Ida in Houston

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are hangared at Air Station Houston on Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. It's vital to protect crews and assets from the worst of the storm so they can surge after to help local communities. The helicopters are part of around 10 aircraft pre-staged in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sean Kshimetski)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:46
    Photo ID: 6809006
    VIRIN: 210828-G-G0100-304
    Resolution: 4028x2711
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

