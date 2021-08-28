A mariner and his dog are safe following the grounding of the sailing vessel My Grace south of Dauphin Island late Aug. 28, 2021. A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, in transit to U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile for Hurricane Ida avoidance responded to the distress call and hoisted the pair to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:46 Photo ID: 6809004 VIRIN: 210828-G-G0100-211 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.28 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailing Vessel My Grace rescue [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.