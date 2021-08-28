Crews stand by at U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island in Alabama Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of significant regional weather. U.S. Coast Guard crews and assets are taking steps to prepare for Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:46 Photo ID: 6809003 VIRIN: 210828-G-G0100-972 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.5 MB Location: DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island prepares for Ida [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.