Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans stand ready on Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of significant regional weather. U.S. Coast Guard crews and assets are taking steps to prepare for Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6809005
|VIRIN:
|210828-G-G0100-128
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans rescue boats at the ready [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT