210828-N-SY758-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Carlos Sanchez, from New York, assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), moves a training aircraft through the hangar bay in preparation for a high-speed rudder check during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6808686
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-SY758-1034
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, GHWB Sailor Moves a Training Aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT