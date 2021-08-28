Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors Move a Training Aircraft [Image 5 of 6]

    GHWB Sailors Move a Training Aircraft

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210828-N-SY758-1076 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Airman Isiah McCoullough, right, from Gary, Indiana, receives training on how to properly secure an aircraft from Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Rhajhae Ebanks, from Jamaica, to prepare for a high-speed rudder check during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

