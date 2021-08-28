GHWB Sailors Move a Training Aircraft

210828-N-SY758-1076 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Airman Isiah McCoullough, right, from Gary, Indiana, receives training on how to properly secure an aircraft from Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Rhajhae Ebanks, from Jamaica, to prepare for a high-speed rudder check during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

