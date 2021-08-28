210828-N-SY758-1103 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Airman Isiah McCollough, from Gary, Indiana, assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), secures a training aircraft to prepare for a high-speed rudder check during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6808688
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-SY758-1103
|Resolution:
|3010x3626
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|GARY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Sailor Secures Training Aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
