210828-N-SY758-1103 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Airman Isiah McCollough, from Gary, Indiana, assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), secures a training aircraft to prepare for a high-speed rudder check during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6808688 VIRIN: 210828-N-SY758-1103 Resolution: 3010x3626 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: GARY, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Sailor Secures Training Aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.