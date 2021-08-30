Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H. W. Bush, NNSY Team Complete Sea Trials

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) returned to operational status Aug. 30 after completing Sea Trials.
    Sea Trials is one of the steps required by maintenance policies, directives and business rules of the Fleet Commander, Type Commander and the Naval Supervisory Authority to certify the completion of ship maintenance and modernization. GHWB’s Sea Trials were a multi-day evolution where Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) personnel and the ship’s crew tested ship equipment and systems at sea.
    This is the first time GHWB was at sea since Apr. 2019 - the start of its Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
    “Getting our mighty warship back to sea has been our top priority,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, the commanding officer of GHWB. “The teamwork between NNSY and our crew was essential to completing our first underway in 28 months. We are grateful for their continued support, and grateful to get back to sea to focus on training to deliver the combat power our Fleet and Joint Force commanders need whenever and wherever we are required.”
    GHWB completed numerous evolutions during Sea Trials, including man overboard drills, an anchor drop test, rudder checks, counter-measure wash down tests, and other ship system checks.
    “The hard work and professionalism of our NNSY and GHWB Maintenance Teams during Sea Trials strengthens our ability to integrate, execute, and close out GHWB’s maintenance availability,” said Project Superintendent Jeff Burchett. “We are proud to have delivered GHWB back to the fleet.”
    GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests.

