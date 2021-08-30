USS George H. W. Bush, NNSY Team Complete Sea Trials

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar | 210826-N-LX838-1288 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar | 210826-N-LX838-1288 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Stephen Vaiza, the flight deck leading petty officer assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Socorro, New Mexico, signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, the first aircraft to land on the flight deck since GHWB entered its maintenance period. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) returned to operational status Aug. 30 after completing Sea Trials.

Sea Trials is one of the steps required by maintenance policies, directives and business rules of the Fleet Commander, Type Commander and the Naval Supervisory Authority to certify the completion of ship maintenance and modernization. GHWB’s Sea Trials were a multi-day evolution where Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) personnel and the ship’s crew tested ship equipment and systems at sea.

This is the first time GHWB was at sea since Apr. 2019 - the start of its Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

“Getting our mighty warship back to sea has been our top priority,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, the commanding officer of GHWB. “The teamwork between NNSY and our crew was essential to completing our first underway in 28 months. We are grateful for their continued support, and grateful to get back to sea to focus on training to deliver the combat power our Fleet and Joint Force commanders need whenever and wherever we are required.”

GHWB completed numerous evolutions during Sea Trials, including man overboard drills, an anchor drop test, rudder checks, counter-measure wash down tests, and other ship system checks.

“The hard work and professionalism of our NNSY and GHWB Maintenance Teams during Sea Trials strengthens our ability to integrate, execute, and close out GHWB’s maintenance availability,” said Project Superintendent Jeff Burchett. “We are proud to have delivered GHWB back to the fleet.”

GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests.