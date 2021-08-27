Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors Test Aqueous Film Forming Foam [Image 3 of 6]

    GHWB Sailors Test Aqueous Film Forming Foam

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Pitt 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210827-N-OH958-1466 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) walk the flight deck after a countermeasure wash down during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Test Aqueous Film Forming Foam [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ryan Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

