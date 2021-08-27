GHWB Sailors Test Aqueous Film Forming Foam

210827-N-OH958-1466 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) walk the flight deck after a countermeasure wash down during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

