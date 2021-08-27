210827-N-OH958-1185 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) spray aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) in the hangar bay during Sea Trials. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U. S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Pitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6808684 VIRIN: 210827-N-OH958-1185 Resolution: 5375x3839 Size: 859.25 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Sailors Test Aqueous Film Forming Foam [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ryan Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.