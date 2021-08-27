1st Lt. Amaryllis Cotto, aerial reconnaissance weather officer for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., looks at atmospheric data collected during a flight into Hurricane Ida Aug. 27, 2021. The data collected helps forecasters better predict the path of a tropical system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pittman)

