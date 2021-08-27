1st Lt. Tim Viere, pilot for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., steers a WC-130J toward Hurricane Ida off the coast of Cuba Aug. 27, 2021. This mission marked the squadron's third into Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 09:52 Photo ID: 6808167 VIRIN: 210827-F-KV687-2091 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.64 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.